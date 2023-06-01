WORRYING ETHNIC AND REGIONAL COMPOSITION OF ACC-Fred M’membe

WORRYING ETHNIC AND REGIONAL COMPOSITION OF ACC
By Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party
The ethnic or regional composition of the officers of the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) wouldn’t make one under its investigation and prosecution comfortable if they hail from the so-called non Zambezi ethnicities or regions.
Currently the officers of the ACC are:
* Board Chairperson – Musa Mwenye SC (Soli)
* Director General – Tom Trevor Shamakamba (Lenje)
* Deputy Director General – Vacant
* Secretary to the Commission (Controlling Officer) Ivor Mukwanka (Ila and cousin to Tom Trevor Shamakamba through the mother)
And the officers heading the four core departments of ACC are:
1. Director for Community Education – Mutinta Cheelo (Tonga)
2. Director for Corruption Prevention – Glenda Mungalaba (Tonga)
3. Director for Investigations – Raymond Chiboola (Tonga)
And under Investigations there’s the Special Intelligence Unit headed by
Desmond Chiboola, the young brother to Raymond Chiboola (Tonga)
4. Director for Legal and Prosecutions – Stella Mulenga (Married to Mr. Mulenga who is Bemba).
5. Finance – headed by Josphat Maiba (Tonga)
6. HR headed by Rachel Chisanga Mtengo in acting capacity (Bisa)
Again, we turn to the more often quoted aphorism – the dictum laid down by Lord Hewart, the then Lord Chief Justice of England in the case of Rex v. Sussex Justices, [1924] 1 KB 256: “Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.”
This is certainly not a recipe for governing well or for justice and fairness. It undermines the very important work of the ACC and unnecessarily brings into question the fairness of its decisions and actions.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Chief tribalist fuledi mmembe that is his best way of doing politikisi, for those who doesn’t know him you can know him today.
This behaviour of counting names was brought by the UPND. They will have to dance to their songs.
That’s a very big lie. Tribal issues became worse during the time PF and UPND on the receiving end of it. I remember warning one of friends in who was a staunch member of PF around 2012 that this weapon of PF of tribal accusations they like to use against UPND will day be used against them because people will first look at the tribe before they look at someone’s competences and qualifications and this is what we are now seeing. Now someone can not appoint someone from their tribe even if they are the best candidate for the position because they will be accused of tribalism.
Let me talk about Josphat Maiba because I know him personally and also dealt with him at professional level when he was finance manager of a tobacco company. He’s an accounting graduate of the Copperbelt University and is also a holder of a professional qualification in accounting. He’s a member of ZICA and the ACCA. JM has not told me to say this. He has been director of finance at ACC since Levy Mwanawasa’s time. So he should ceaze to be a public officer because Zambia now has a Tonga president? And what does JM’s job got to do with corruption investigations?