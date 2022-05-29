Worship God or Mammon?

The growth of our national wealth instead of bringing comfort to the masses of our people is imposing additional burdens on them. At the bottom of the scale there’s mass poverty and misery. The true test of progress is not the accumulation of wealth in the hands of a few – the President and his associates – but the elevation of a people as a whole.

Zambians know to their cost the danger which comes from allowing a few people to grow rich and permitting them to use their wealth to degrade our national life and to bring reproach and shame upon all of us, in order that a few unscrupulous scoundrels might be able to add to their ill-gotten gains, become millionaires, or even billionaires.

We are called upon as a nation to decide the question propounded in the Sermon on the Mount as to whether we will worship God or Mammon. Our programme proposes to dethrone the brute-god Mammon and lift our people into its place.

Happy Sunday Comrades!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party