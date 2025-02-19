‘Worst Penalty Taker’—Atalanta Coach Blasts Lookman For Missing Penalty

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has slammed Ademola Lookman for missing a crucial penalty in the team’s 3-1 loss to Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League playoff.

The Italian manager described Lookman as one of the worst penalty-takers he has seen in football following the heartbreaking miss.

Lookman came off the bench in the second half to reduce the deficit for Atalanta after Club Brugge raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half at Gewiss Stadium in Italy.

The Super Eagles star pulled one back 34 seconds after his introduction with a low strike to make it 3-1.

A few minutes later, Juan Cuadrado was fouled in the box with a penalty given after a long VAR check.

Lookman stepped up to take the penalty but former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet saved his effort.

Despite not being the preferred taker, Giasperini expressed his disappointment at Lookman’s decision to take the penalty kick.