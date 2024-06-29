“Worst Presidential debate ever” Davido reacts to US Presidential debate

Davido has shared his opinion on the 2024 United States presidential debate.

The singer, born in Atlanta, Georgia, made his thoughts known via his X handle.

He wrote: “Still a democrat sha but worst presidential debate ever.”

He added that this might be the first year of elections when he won’t vote.

When a follower asked if he’s eligible to vote in the US, he made it clear that he was before being born.

Davido also said Biden is “not the best” but added that Trump “can lie”.

The debate between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party candidates, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, was held on Thursday night, June 27.

Biden and Trump will face off in the upcoming election on November 5.