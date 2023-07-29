WOUNDS LEFT BY VEDANTA STILL FRESH ON THE COPPERBELT – KELVIN KAUNDA

….as he undertakes a three-day working visit to the Province

Mufulira, Saturday, July 29, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Kelvin Kaunda says the decision to bring back Vedanta to run Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) will not be in the best interest of the people on the Copperbelt.



Kaunda who is Socialist Party National Youth Chairperson said the people on the copperblet must be protected from companies that are not interested in the welfare of the employees from running the mines.



He told the residents of Mufulira at a meeting, Friday, that Zambians must start claiming what is theirs and benefit from the resources spread countrywide.



“Both suppliers and the workers were mistreated. Employees went for months without getting their dues and Contractors went for years without pay under Vedanta. Businesses died and families were destroyed. The wounds are still fresh. The company was abusive in its relationship with workers and suppliers then today we should go back?,” he said.



Mr Kaunda has blasted the New Dawn Administration on what he termed as continued failure to fulfill what they promised.

“What Zambia needs is to see prices of goods and services being reduced. This is not a laughing matter. Just because balelya bwino bena, they think the economy is okay for the majority. They must face reality, get on the ground and see how people are suffering. People who genuinely need help. Prices of mealie meal are now going way beyond what was promised…unemployment levels are still high,” he said.

Mr Kaunda is on the copperbelt for a three-day working visit.



He is impressed with the rate at which the Socialist Party is gaining numbers countrywide.

Mr Kaunda said people are getting attracted to the leadership of Party President Dr Fred M’membe.

“We are grateful for the support we have been receiving as a party. Socialist Party has shown that it is the party of choice. It is a party for all classes and not just the elites and privileged few,” he said.