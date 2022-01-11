WRANGLES ROCK DP AS KALABA DENIES ALIANCE ALLEGATIONS.

WRANGLES in the Democratic Party (DP) have continued deepening with national executive committee member Judith Kabemba accusing Harry Kalaba of plotting an alliance with the Patriotic Front (PF) ahead of the 2026 general election.

But Mr Kalaba, the DP president, has denied the allegations. Ms Kabemba, the faction leader who was Mr Kalaba’s running mate in the August 12, 2021 general election, wonders why Mr Kalaba wants to allegedly work with PF, a party she says Zambians rejected last year.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail