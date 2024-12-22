Mexican Wrestling legend, Rey Misterio Sr. has d!ed at age 66.

The death of Mysterio Sr., whose real name is Miguel Ángel López Días, was announced by his son, El Hijo de Rey Misterio (Miguel Aarón López Hernández) on Facebook on Friday, December 20.

“Friends and family, I regret to inform you that my Father, Miguel Ángel López Días, Rey Misterio Sr., Passed away this morning…I will keep you informed. Thank you,” read the statement, originally posted in Spanish. A cause of death was not announced.

Mexican wrestling company Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide also issued a statement on social media to confirm the news.

“We mourn the sensitive passing of Miguel Ángel López Días, known as Rey Misterio Sr. We send our deepest condolences to your loved ones and lift our prayers to heaven for your eternal rest,” the statement, originally posted in Spanish, read.

Mysterio Sr. is the uncle of current WWE superstar Rey Misterio.

Misterio’s son, fellow WWE superstar Dominik Misterio, reacted to his death by sharing pictures of him on Instagram, writing in the caption, “🖤.”

His death comes nearly one month after the death of his brother (Misterio’s father), Roberto Gutierrez, at the age of 76 on Nov. 17.

Mysterio Sr. began his career as a boxer before making his in-ring debut as a wrestler in 1976.

Misterio Sr. won various titles throughout his run, including the Revolution Tag Team Championship, which he held with his son, the IWC World Middleweight Championship, and the WWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Championship, per Newsweek.