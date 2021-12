WRONG DECISIONS WILL SEND SOME UPND MEMBERS TO PRISON- JOHN SANGWA

“The only court that can declare that the petitioned MP should not be in parliament is the constitutional court and not the speaker or any other court in Zambia.”

“These are cases that will come back to bite in future when UPND is removed from power. Some end up going to prison for wrong decision making. So when we are doing things, we must remember or know the repercussions.

-John Sangwa SC-