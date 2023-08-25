WWC Kiss Scandal: Spain’s FA President Luis Rubiales Refuses To Resign

The Spanish Football Federation President, Luis Rubiales who is been forced out of his job following his offensive behaviour at the Women’s World Cup final has refused to resign, Daily Mail reports Friday.

Rubiales blames ‘false feminism’ for a ‘social murder’ against him.

Rubiales sparked outrage after kissing Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on her lips as she collected her medal following the 1-0 win over England in Sydney.

The footage of the scene showed Rubiales grabbing his crotch while standing near Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter Princess Infanta Sofia.

Rubiales who is defiant amid mounting pressure to resign from his position said, “I am not going to resign,” as he shouted four times in a charged speech following an emergency meeting of federation officials.