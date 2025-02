Economic Front -EF- Leader WYNTER KABIMBA has praised the UPND for making inroads in Luapula province.





Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Mr. KABIMBA said this shows that the UPND is now becoming a national party.





Mr. KABIMBA has since advised the party to analyze what led to the loss of the Petauke seat and do better next time.





He says UPND should have won the Petauke by-elections if they did not fall victim to propaganda from the opposition.