Wynter Kabimba has joined the UPND Alliance

WYNTER KABIMBA’S EF JOINS UPND



By Tellah Hazinji



The opposition Economic Front-EF Party has joined the UPND Alliance, with a promise to help the current regime intensify its fight against corruption.



Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Party Leader Wynter Kabimba says this follows an extensive debate by the party’s Central Committee which voted in favour of the idea to join the alliance with only 1 out of 9 provinces opposing the idea.



Mr. Kabimba says his party has been compelled to offer solidarity to the UPND government because of its commitment to fight corruption which he says is a noble cause and should be supported by all well-meaning Zambians.



He also disclosed that the United Kwacha Alliance-UKA was also an option that his party was considering but that the opposition alliance failed to avail documentation of the objectives and principles that govern the alliance after being requested by EF.



Mr. Kabimba has since urged his party members in various jurisdictions across the country to give solidarity to the UPND to lead the country forward.



PHOENIX NEWS