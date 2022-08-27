WYNTER KABIMBA IS NOT SINCERE OR HONEST



Wynter Kabimba during his time as Secretary General for the PF party boarded government planes, today he want to come out as a Saint when he is not.



He’s forgotten how he misdirected the presidential escort to go to shibuyunji to visit his father.



Instead of pointing fingers at others, let him tell us whether he paid for the trips during his time as SG but we all know he didn’t.



The opposition have left with nothing to offer to this country but using cheap politics to try to discredit those in power. Kabimba your cheap politics will not take you anywhere.