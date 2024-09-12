Wynter Kabimba regrets calling for UPND to be voted out: “I didn’t have facts” 

I DIDN’T HAVE FACTS ON PF CORRUPTION WHEN I SAID UPND SHOULD BE VOTED OUT – WYNTER



ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says it is the economic model of development the UPND has taken which made him say the party must be voted out of office in 2026.



Kabimba says his decision to go into an alliance with the ruling party is purely based on government’s determination to fight corruption.



In an interview, Tuesday, the opposition leader said the time he made statements against the UPND, he didn’t have the scale of facts and evidence of corruption on former president Edgar Lungu and the PF, which had now been availed by the courts of law.



“In that statement I said we do not agree the neo-liberal or economic development model of PF and UPND which are similar.



