WYNTER KABIMBA SAYS UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR`S VISIT TO ZAMBIA MAY NOT PORTRAY CORRECT PICTURE ON HUMAN RIGHTS





By Michael Kaluba



Economic Front Leader Wynter Kabimba has warned that the visit by the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Ireen Khan to Zambia may not portray the correct picture on human rights and freedom of expression in Zambia due to a polarized and highly political citizenry.





Speaking when he featured on the Tuesday edition of Let The People Talk Programme on Phoenix FM this morning, Mr. Kabimba believes that freedom of speech and democracy in Zambia are often exercised without caution, leading to the spread of careless and unlawful views.





He adds that Zambia’s democratic space is not shrinking, and that freedom of speech is still available, although with limitations, while emphasizing that democracy must be exercised within the confines of the law.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kabimba has criticized the UPND government for prioritizing petty politics to oppose former President Edgar Lungu and the Tonse alliance over the needs of citizens.



Mr. Kabimba, who recently joined the UPND alliance, pledging to support the ruling party’s efforts to combat corruption, believes government must reset its priorities to improve the livelihood of Zambians as opposed to making mere political statements.



PHOENIX NEWS