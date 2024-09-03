Wynter Kabimba will regret aligning with UPND – Sakwiba Sikota

Wynter will regret aligning with UPND – Saki

… but Kabimba urges Zambians to work with UPND against those who want to ‘come back and finish us with corruption’

By Jane Chanda

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) interim chairman Sakwiba Sikota says Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba will regret joining an alliance with the ruling UPND.

Kabimba’s announced yesterday that his party had resolved to engage the ruling UPND in alliance talk, citing a shared desire to fight corruption and build a just and civil political environment in Zambia.

He also said EF had not been invited to join UKA.

But when contacted on Kabimba’s sentiments at the briefing,

Sikota urged Kabimba to ask himself why people who had gone into alliances with UPND had left.

"For instance, president Kelvin…..