WYNTER’S WARNING ABOUT PF PROPAGANDA IS RIGHT – MILUPI

14 February 2025



UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says government is taking measures to counter propaganda. On Sunday, Economic Front (EF) Leader Wynter Kabimba warned UPND to fight PF’s propaganda or else what happened in Petauke would repeat itself in 2026.

Commenting on this in an interview, Wednesday, Milupi said government would not sit idle and watch PF continue with its propaganda as 2026 approaches. “First of all, I agree 100 percent with Kabimba. At the moment, PF is a party based on propaganda.

All they do is spread propaganda even when you disapprove of whatever they have said, they don’t refute, they just move to the next item in terms of propaganda. Our knowledge of propagandists in history is that they work…



