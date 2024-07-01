X-rated video of a female prison officer having s3x with an inmate inside a UK Prison cell has gone vira

An x-rated video of a female prison officer having s3x with an inmate inside a UK Prison cell has gone viral.

The footage, which has been shared widely online shows the guard having s3x with the prisoner while his cellmate films on a mobile phone.

The friend, who is seen smoking while recording, reportedly says: “Guys we’ve made history, this is what I’m telling you” and “this is how we roll in Wandsworth.”

It was gathered that the video was filmed in a cell in Wandsworth Prison.

It is not known when the footage, which showed the officer in uniform, was taken, but police are investigating.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

The Met Police said: “We have been made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

“A police investigation is under way. At this early stage there have been no arrests. We are in close contact with the Ministry of Justice.”