Xavi allegedly mulls Barca exit as he pursues specific ‘project guarantees’ from Laporta

Xavi could reportedly make a shock U-turn as the Barcelona manager seeks specific “project guarantees” from Joan Laporta to stay on beyond the summer.

Xavi sent shockwaves through the club when he announced his decision to step down at the end of the season, citing the job as “cruel” while expressing concern over his mental well-being.

However, amidst an impressive 11-match unbeaten run, which includes progress to the Champions League quarterfinals, support for retaining Xavi has been gaining momentum in the upper echelons of the Catalan club.

Barca president Laporta, in an effort to retain the 44-year-old manager, has expressed his desire to persuade Xavi to continue leading the team.

Vice President Rafa Yuste echoed Laporta’s sentiments and emphasised that the club legend should continue given his understanding of the club’s objectives and his autonomy in making the final decision.

According to Sport, Xavi is seeking specific assurances from Laporta and the board regarding Barcelona’s long-term project. He wants a carefully curated transfer shortlist that considers the club’s financial constraints, rather than reaching out to potential targets without purpose.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Laporta’s confidence in Xavi’s coaching abilities is grounded in his track record of developing young talents and fostering team cohesion.

Xavi’s rapport with both emerging prospects and experienced players is highly valued by the club’s executives.

Furthermore, Laporta envisions a collaborative partnership between Xavi and sporting director Deco, leveraging their mutual understanding and strategic alignment to drive the club forward.

Xavi’s contract with Barcelona extends until 2025, and Laporta expects him to fulfill it. There is also an option to extend it by another year, which the club may consider if positive results continue.

A victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League would advance them to the semi-finals and strengthen the calls for Xavi to remain at the helm.