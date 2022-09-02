Xenophobia rises unabated in South Africa



South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, with race playing a determining factor in a society where 10 percent of the population owns more than 80 percent of the wealth (World Bank).



As it is always, South African black are made to think that the lack of jobs, opportunities and wealth is because of the Africans(about 1.1million our ofnpopulation of over 55million) living amidst them.



To this extent, criminal and xenophobic attacks against Africans living in South Africa have escalated.



What shocks me is the loud silence by peers, SADC and the African Union on this unfortunate development.