Xi announces significant change in China’s stance on US

Chinese pioneer Xi Jinping displayed an neighborly China prepared to move forward ties with the Joined together States in a point of interest assembly with US President Joe Biden Wednesday, stamping a discernible move in tone for Beijing because it looks to play down friction with Washington.

Whether that move could be a enduring one for the disagreeable relationship will be put to an quick test, be that as it may, by comments made by Biden during a solo press conference after the assembly. There, the President repeated his see that Xi may be a “dictator,” after being inquired by a columnist whether he stood by a comment saying as much this past June.

At that point, Beijing responded with vitriol, with the comment seen as casting a shadow over conditional advance in progressing discourse between the two sides taking after a visit from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

When inquired around Biden’s most recent comment at a Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing on Thursday, a representative called it “extremely erroneous” and an “irresponsible political move, which China solidly opposes.”

“What ought to be pointed out is that there will continuously be a few individuals with hidden thought processes endeavoring to weaken China-US relations. They will not succeed in doing so,” representative Mao Ning said.

It’s still vague whether there will be any advance response this time, but the reaction comes as China’s signaling around the San Francisco Inlet Region assembly between Xi and Biden has stamped a move absent from its hardline position on the Joined together States. This softening comes as China hooks with a disturbed economy and is sharp to highlight Xi as a capable and able world pioneer.

Agreeing to explanations from both the US and China Wednesday, the two sides concurred to reestablish military communications and to combat the stream of fentanyl from China to the US amid a few hours of “constructive” gatherings.

China labeled the talks as “positive” and “comprehensive” — whereas moreover highlighting Xi’s endeavors to spell out Beijing’s non-negotiables such as its position on Taiwan and seen American endeavors to contain China’s rise.

On Chinese state media and over social media stages, where the hashtag #Planet-Earth-Is-Big-Enough-For-Both-China-And-The-US was trending, the wide recognition showed up to be of a work well done.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV highlighted how Biden welcomed Xi for a walk around the verdant domain where the assembly took put which the American pioneer “personally escorted him to his car to offered goodbye” — a detail that was moreover highlighted in another top-trending hashtag on Chinese social media.

The positive scope of the occasion was a break from the normal talk basic of the US that frequently plays over Chinese state and social media. Anti-US talk has been a critical topic boosting development in Chinese patriotism as pressures flared between the two in later a long time.

It’s really important for Xi to look friendly and strong when meeting with Biden because he wants to show that he is doing a good job of handling China’s relationships with other countries, especially at a time when China’s economy is not doing so well. He also wants to make sure that people in China see him as good at dealing with other countries.

Xi visited as the Chinese economy is having problems with a real estate market crisis, high debt of local governments, and a high number of young people without jobs. At the same time, strict rules in different industries have made businesses worried and made them wonder if there are still good chances to make money in China.

“These challenges are huge,” said Alfred Wu, a teacher at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. He mentioned that Xi wanted to show people in China his abilities in handling foreign affairs while in California. He also said that Xi is well respected in America and is considered as a world leader equal to Biden.

A meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in California showed some important visual messages.

Wang said that Biden invited President Xi Jinping to have a special meeting, different from the meetings that other leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum are having.

Wang said the Xi-Biden meeting will be a very important event in world relations. He also mentioned that the meeting was held during a crucial time in China-US relations.

Xi also spoke nicely at a dinner event in front of American business leaders later that day.

He said the most important thing about US-China relations is whether they are enemies or friends.

Xi said that if we see each other as our biggest enemy and a big challenge, and always feel threatened by each other, we will make bad decisions and get bad results. This was said to a group that included Tim Cook and Elon Musk.

China wants to be a partner and friend of the United States.

The meeting helped people to talk and work together, but it also showed that they disagree on certain things and can’t come to an agreement on them. This will keep causing problems in their relationship.

And even in places where they agreed, there is still some uncertainty.

China said they will start talking with the US military again, after the US government asked them to. They said they will talk in a fair and respectful way.

Wen-Ti Sung, who works for the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub in Taiwan, explained that in the future, if China is upset with the US, they can stop talking about military things and blame the US for not showing them respect.

“He said this weakens the reason for the talks to start again and continue. ”

China’s leader, Xi, told the US to stop giving weapons to Taiwan and to help China bring Taiwan back peacefully. China says Taiwan is part of their country, but Taiwan governs itself.

Xi said that China will eventually come together as one, and it is certain that it will happen. This was a popular topic on social media in China after the meeting.

Biden said that America still supports Taiwan and doesn’t want any changes to happen without both sides agreeing. He thinks that any issues between Taiwan and China should be solved peacefully.

Xi also told the US to not try to control China. This seems to refer to America making stronger partnerships in Asia and trying to limit China’s economic growth by restricting trade and investment in high tech.

Xi said that both sides should try to understand each other’s basic beliefs and limits.

Both of them are still worried about each other’s motives after meeting once, and it’s doubtful that their worries will go away. How those agreements are carried out in the coming weeks and months will show if China and the US are both dedicated to long-term stability.

“The meeting shows that the relationship between the US and China won’t get much worse next year, but it also won’t improve very quickly and become much better soon,” said Liu Dongshu, who is a professor at City University of Hong Kong and studies Chinese politics.

“Xi Jinping wants to improve relations with the US, but China knows that the US wants to control China. So, China hopes for better relations, but they can live with things staying the same. ”

One way to see how things will go between Beijing and Biden is to look at how Beijing reacts to Biden calling their leader a dictator. Also, we can see if their media hides the comment and only talks about the good things that happened on Wednesday.

Biden thinks that he and Xi can fix their problems because he said that Xi runs a communist country and their government is different from the US government.

“Anyway,” he said. “We moved forward. “