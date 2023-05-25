XI JINPING INVITES CHAKWERA AS A SPECIAL GUEST

JINPING INVITES CHAKWERA AS A SPECIAL GUEST

Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to attend the 2023 China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo as a special guest.

The invitation includes the commitment of the Chinese Government to cover all costs of travel, accommodation, and logistics for the President and his delegation.

The Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Long Zhou made the remarks at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Wednesday when he presented the official invitation letter to Dr Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, emphasising the Chinese government’s fulfilment of its promise to invite the President as a guest of their government.

The Chinese Ambassador also highlighted that the expo offers an opportunity for Malawi to showcase its products and exports to China. – MBC Online Services.