XYZ BOSS LADY MISS VAN DIES — MUSIC INDUSTRY IN SHOCK!



The FOX Newspaper



The Zambian entertainment industry has been rocked by the untimely death of renowned music manager Vanessa Ng’andu, popularly known as Miss Van. Her sudden passing has sent waves of grief across the music scene, with top music labels XYZ Entertainments and New-Age Entertainment issuing a joint statement mourning her loss.



Miss Van, who served as Head of Administration and Talent Development at XYZ Entertainments, was also the President and Vice CEO of New-Age Entertainment. Known for her fierce work ethic, sharp eye for talent, and leadership, Miss Van was at the heart of shaping and elevating some of Zambia’s biggest music brands and artists.





“She was a valued member of both XYZ and New Age Organizations,” the joint statement read. “Her impact on the success of both entities was significant.”



Artists and fans alike have taken to social media to share their heartbreak, remembering her not just as a boss, but as a mentor, sister, and visionary who transformed the lives of many through music.





Miss Van is remembered as a trailblazer — a powerhouse behind the scenes who played a key role in growing the urban music industry in Zambia. Her legacy lives on in the countless artists she nurtured, and the foundation she laid in two of the country’s leading entertainment houses.





As the industry mourns one of its brightest minds, her absence leaves a painful void — one that will be felt for years to come.



