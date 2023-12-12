Y-Celeb and UPND Cadres must be arrested for this brutal assault on Why Me- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:



Y-Celeb and UPND Cadres must be arrested for this brutal assault on Why Me



Chililabombwe; Francis Kapwepwe also known as “Why Me” can be seen in a viral video being harassed by Y-Celeb and UPND Cadres for allegedly insulting President Hakainde Hichilema.



We expect President Hichilema, in whose name the thugs and cadres are acting, to order the arrest of those that made the attack on “Why Me”.



Why Me was recently released from Prison on bail condition of K30,000 and two working sureties.

He was earlier in prison for two months on a charge of Criminal Defamation.