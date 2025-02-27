Super Government World Wide weighs in on Yo Maps Yo’s recent happenings. He writes



To my brother Yo Maps Yo I wanted to take a moment to talk to you about the challenges you’re facing, particularly with the negativity and hâte from your enëmies, The Stones.





First and foremost, I want you to know that you are not alone. Every successful person faces opposition and criticism, but it’s how you respond that matters. Remember that the signs of enemies are often a sign that you’re doing something right. You’re making waves, and people are taking notice.





As the Bible says, “What God has blessed, no man can take away” (Job 1:21). You have a gift, and God has blessed you with the talent to make music that inspires and uplifts others. Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle or make you doubt your abilities.





It’s also important to remember that the hate and negativity you’re experiencing are often a reflection of the insecurity and jealousy of others. As the saying goes, “Haters are just confused admirers.” They may try to bring you down, but you must stay focused on your goals and keep pushing forward.





In the music industry, there will always be people who try to tear you down, but you can’t let them get to you. As the great Nelson Mandela once said, “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” You are rising above the hate, and that’s something to be proud of.





Remember that your success is not just about you; it’s about the people you inspire and uplift with your music. You have a responsibility to stay focused and keep creating, not just for yourself, but for the fans who believe in you.



Keep shining, my brother!



Best regards,

The Government That will Never Be The Former Speaking Efyo Intobela Amapi👋