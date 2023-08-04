“Y’all disrespect me too much and expect me to keep that baby” – Davido’s rumoured side chick, Anita rants again

Anita Brown, who is said to be Davido’s side chick, slams trolls and hints that she might not keep the baby because of what they said.

Since she said she was pregnant for Davido, the beautiful American has been in the news for months.

In a recent post on social media, she said that people criticize her for wanting to keep Davido’s baby.

She said that she doesn’t want to keep Davido’s child because people in the comments part have been rude and mean to her.

In a lengthy rant, she said:

“Y’all disrespect me

Ignore me

Neglect me

And still want me to keep baby

Very confusing

Leave me alone !

I want nothing to do with that family lam good.