YAMBA, MALANJI PLEAD NOT GUILTY

Former Secretary to the Treasury FREDSON YAMBA and former Foreign Affairs Minister JOSEPH

MALANJI have pleaded NOT guilty to ten counts of Willful failure to comply with procedure and being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mr YAMBA and Mr MALANJI took plea before Lusaka Magistrate JENNIFER BWALYA This was after the State submitted an amended indictment In this matter Mr YAMBA is accused of having failed to follow procedure in relation to the buying of an estate in Turkey.

Mr. MALANJI is accused of being in possession of houses, a hotel and Helicopter, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Earlier the Economic and Financial Crimes court dismissed an application by the defence for Constitutional reference on account that it was frivolous.

Magistrate BWALYA said she cannot refer the matter to the Constitution Court on account that the indictment has insufficient details

She said this is because the missing details in the indictment are the ones that the state will be called upon to provide evidence.

Magistrate BWALYA further warned the defence against delaying the Court process by making applications.

She said the accused deserve a speedy trial in the matter.

