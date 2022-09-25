YANGO DRIVER ATTACKED, LOCKED IN THE BOOT OF HIS VEHICLE

A Yango driver was this morning found locked in the boot of his car after he was attacked by unknown people.

It is believed that the unknown people booked the yango driver around 01:30 hours from East Park mall with a view to take them to Garden House.

However, along the way, the driver was attacked and dumped in Chazanga Township where he was discovered around 08:00 hours by Members of the public.

Some eyewitnesses told Millennium radio that they heard some loud noise coming from the abandoned vehicle as the driver was banging the boot of his car.

It is believed that the unknown people went away with two mobile phones and money amounting to K600.

The Zambia Police is yet to issue a comprehensive statement over the matter.

Pics Harrison Mumba

-Millennium Radio