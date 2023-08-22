Yemi Alade survives car accident in Spain

Popular Nigerian singer-songwriter Yemi Alade says she has survived a car accident while touring in Spain.

In a post on her Instagram on Tuesday, the artist revealed that the accident happened last Thursday while travelling between Barcelona and Benicassim. No fatalities have been reported.

She said that the crash “happened suddenly” but she escaped with minor injuries, losing only a fingernail.

Alade, known for her upbeat music, said despite the accident she still performed on stage a few hours later that same day, then experienced a “minor medical emergency” as result.

She thanked God following her ordeal, saying “His Grace is more than sufficient”.