YENGA DISAPPOINTED WITH SAMWIMBILA’S POLITICAL MOVE, DISTANCES HIMSELF

By Danny Bwalya Yenga

“I have learnt with shock the resignation of Mr. Patrick Samwimbila from the Patriotic Front (PF) who has since joined the United Part for National Development (UPND).

As harsh as this maybe on my part, I can only wish Mr Samwimbila whom I embraced and considered him to be my own young brother, all the best as he embarks on his new political journey.

Of course it is an open secret that I and Mr Patrick Samwimbila shared a close relationship and worked together very well after the 2021 general elections.

But however, I therefore want to distance myself from this issue as it is purely Mr Samwimbila’s personal decision. And I wish to reitairate my stance and personal commitment that I remain a very committed and a bonafide member of the Patriotic Front and to the ideals of the party.