Yes, buy ‘‘HH’s tractors’’: defending the ‘aba Tonga bakaso’ mentality – Pt 2

By Austin Mbozi

Last Monday, we looked at how saving money for ‘tractors’ enriched the Ila/Harry Nkumbula, while ‘Copperbeltans’ who consumed like late President Frederick Chiluba got impoverished by their consumer mentality.

Let’s continue, showing the success of Costain Chilala, Zambian Indians, the Chinese and whites.

Another example of ‘aba Tonga ba kaso’ success is Costain Chilala, a wealthy farmer of Mkushi Farming Block. Chibamba Kanyama, in his book ‘Business Values Our Time’ (2010), says Chilala was so non-consumerist that he would not remember details of his consumer goods like Mercedes Benz, but remembered number plates of his several tractors.

When his peers envied the lavishness of white collar jobs, Chilala abandoned university (UNZA), got capital from his father Louis Chilala of Mazabuka and left to irrigate from the Lunsemfwa River. In 1986, the late Zambia’s finance minister Ng’angu Magande was appointed by President Kenneth Kaunda as managing director for the newly formed Lima Bank. Magande was the one who actually had suggested the idea of forming Lima Bank to the President. President Kaunda was merely saying to Magande, ‘this is your idea, go and try to implement it yourself’, just like the biblical king Pharaoh freed Joseph from prison and appointed him to manage the national grain-saving project, which he dreamt about.

Magande instructed the Lima Bank Mkushi branch manager to fill up loan application for Chilala to buy irrigation center pivots. There were initially two obstacles. First, Chilala himself was reluctant because he enjoyed his ‘aba Tonga ba kaso’ simple lifestyle. Second, one of Lima Bank’s board members, Lawrence Bwalya, objected. He suspected that Magande was favouring his fellow Tonga Chilala on tribal lines. No doubt, Bwalya, representing state-owned ZIMCO Limited which oversaw other state companies, suspected that Chilala and Magande were consumer-oriented characters who would just ‘eat’ public funds.

Fortunately, other board members approved Chilala’s project, and Chilala eventually agreed. It was success after success for Chilala, not party after party. By 2006, he had paid off the loans and irrigated Zambia’s largest fields after Nakambala Sugar Estates. In October 2002, President Levy Mwanawasa decorated Chilala with a Medal of Distiguisged Service in agriculture. Verify this story from Magande’s book, ‘The Depth of My Foot Prints’ (2018). No person can succeed like this if they follow the consumer mentality of Chella Tukuta and Stephen Kampyongo.

The second group which succeed with an ‘aba Tonga ba kaso’ mentality of buying ‘‘HHs ‘tractors’ ‘’ instead of VXs are Zambian Indians. In his book ‘A History of Indians in Eastern Province in Zambia’ (2000, page 60), University of Zambia historian professor Bizeck Phiri confirmed that Indians succeed because they save money while blacks fail because they ‘eat’ every Ngwee they get. Go in an Indian shop. Black buyers are wearing suits and speaking English with imitated accents. But the wealthy shop owner Indians are wearing only these white robes and sandals while speaking in their own Indian languages.

The third group that succeed with the ‘aba Tonga ba kaso’ mentality are the Chinese. At 04:30 hours you will find them in huge trucks selling chickens in Soweto Market. Then by 10:00 hours, you will meet them buying ‘salaula’ second hand clothes. But blacks fill shopping malls in boutigues using money from petty boyfriends who also earn peanut government salaries. Chinese live in quarters in compounds like Kalingalinga. But black peanut earners live in expensive Kabulonga or Ibex Hill residences. In my village at Namayani, the wealthiest farmer is a Chinese who irrigates with centre pivots some 80 hectares. He lives in a small farm house. But for my childhood former Namayani Basic School mates, Picklos Kapongo and politician Chooma Mwachikoka, not major farming yet building mansions in villages.

The fourth group that succeed with the ‘aba Tonga ba kaso’ mentality are white people. I know you may protest. How dare I include whites? Are white people’s lavish consumer lifestyles not the ones which blacks like Chella Tukuta and Stephen Kampyongo are actually trying to imitate? Well, don’t only look at the consumer side of whites. You must also look at their production side. Yes, white people live expensive lifestyles. But they spend from what they produced! That high life you see in them costs them only a small percentage of their incomes. A white man can live in a free farm house in Chisamba farming area and earn K90,000 per month. He saves K70,000 for a ‘tractor’ and comes into town to enjoy a weekend with a K20,000.

Enter blacks. All they do is envy/imitate white man. So when they earn a ‘ka’ K20,000 by taking photographs or being a political thief-thug, they join the white man at the weekend in spending equally, forgetting he saved some money at home while they did not.

A Nigerian writer of the best-selling book ‘Capitalist Nigger’ Chika Onyeani complained that even in the USA , blacks show off their lavish lifestles more than whites, even when whites own the means of production. Another Nigerian writer Chinua Achebe also complained about the showy habits of his fellow Ibo tribesmen, which was culminating in their money-throwing dance.

Blacks’ consumption oriented nature even threatens the African Union. South African consumer-oriented younger generation women lie that the reason they prefer Nigerian men is that they are more a romantic. This increases anti-immigration/xenophobia. The fact is, majority of Nigerian men produce nothing. Fact: Nigerian men rip off proceeds of free flowing oil in their country, destroy their national administrative structures, run off into foreign lands and try their bad habits there while spending big on foreign women who also produce nothing. Real producers do not extravagantly take ‘over women’ like Nigerians. South African real producer white men have not been ‘taking over’ South African women! So, adopt the ‘aba Tonga ba kaso’ mentality of ‘buying tractors’ and not VXs so that you develop.

The author teaches business ethics at the University of Zambia. Phone: +260-978-741920, email: austin.mbozi2017@gmail.com