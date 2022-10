YO-MAPS WRITES :

A journey of a thousand miles begin with a single step….. 🏃 🏃

I remember In 2016, had a show pa Chibombo and only three people came lol 😂 they gave me 17 Kwacha 😂(17 Kwacha)😂Apa am getting 10,000$ dollars for an international show nabamtu 7 Muka one Room 😂😂 🦅 🦅🦅🦅

Am happy that abali 7 balishana 💃🏾 💃🏾 💃🏾

#Vision

#Mission

#Goals

#Energy

#Positive

#Love ❤️

#Teamwork 💪

#Kuchalo 🌍

#TeamYoMaps