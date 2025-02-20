YES I LEFT PARLIAMENT TOO -PF MP  LUBUSHA

YES I LEFT PARLIAMENT TOO – LUBUSHA.



I can confirm to you that I left the house together with my brothers and sisters from UPND yesterday when Honourable member of parliament for lunte was on the floor debating the high cost of living.



The Chipangali MP accused those debating the cost of living to be hypocrites because life is now better than when PF was in power under the leadership of Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Lubusha has extended his accusations to the ordinary Zambians complaining about high cost of living of being lazy because cash for work is one of the best deal under the leadership of Mr President Bally.





When Lubusha was asked if the people of chipangali wouldn’t be happy with his decision of walking out of parliament when an important issue of was being debated. He said the people of chipangali have trust in him that he could engage the president for development even from his house or through a phone call because Bally is the most available president to all Zambians in the history of this country. He assured that he will deliver development because of his good relationship with upnd ministers and the president.





Lubusha challenged the Kanele journalist if he had heard of anyone dying from high cost of living. Hon Lubusha attributed the high cost of living as an illusion in bitter politicians promoting laziness and anarchy.





Lubusha has encouraged the people of eastern give the president support during N’cwala.



This was in a telephone interview with Kanele.