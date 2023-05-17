Yes it’s correct that I spearheaded the fundraising of the money intended to help Mr. Thabo Kawana- Hon. Alexander Chiteme

Statement on the current debate: Thabo Kawana

I am compelled to issue this statement as regards the news item concerning the funds raised to be of help to our then colleague and a friend Thabo Kawana.

Yes it’s correct that I spearheaded the fundraising of the money intended to help Mr. Kawana and the money that was collected we indeed collected from a broad spectrum of people.

These included people from within the PF too numerous to mention, the Corporate World and from many friends and relatives.

Our aim was to see my Brother and Friend Thabo Kawana get back to his normal self and that to the glory of God was achieved and the chapter closed.

I must make mention here that the decision to help Mr. Kawana was unconditional and we expect nothing in return, we trust that our treasures are held up in heaven.

I hope this should bring to a close the speculation as regards the treatment of Mr. Kawana.

In the same vain let me extend again my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed, had I been a dog you would have seen how much my tail is waggling.

Hon. Alexander Chiteme, MCC