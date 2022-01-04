YES WE ARE ‘THIEVES’ FOR DOING ROADS AT $1M PER KILOMETRE BUT WHAT SHOULD WE CALL YOU FOR SUGGESTING $1.8MILLION PER KILOMETRE?, LUBINDA ASKS HH

Lusaka ~ Tue, 04 Jan 2022

By Brightwell Chabusha

Following the allegations UPND repeatedly made prior to elections last year, the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) says they are agree they are ‘thieves’ for doing roads at between US$750 to US$1 million per kilometre, but challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to say what UPND should be called for suggesting to do roads at $1.8 million per kilometer.

PF Vice President Given Lubinda asked UPND during a briefing in Lusaka today what name they should be given for suggesting that roads should be done at US$1.8 million per kilometre.

“What is the feasibility of this project? K3.7 billion to do 200, 200 kilometres road translates to US$1.8 million per kilometre. Why? President Bally why? You called the PF names for doing roads at between US$750 to US$1 million,” he said.

“You called us names you called us thieves, what should you be called for suggesting that we increase the cost from US$1 million to US$1.8 million per kilometre, what name should we call you for suggesting that you increase the cost from US$1 million to US$1.8 million? What name should we call you? You called us thieves for US$1 million per kilometre, what name qualifies to be yours? We agree, we are thieves….US$1 million per kilometre yes we are thieves, but tell us what name should we use for you?”