YES WE ARE ‘THIEVES’ FOR DOING ROADS AT $1M PER KILOMETRE BUT WHAT SHOULD WE CALL YOU FOR SUGGESTING $1.8MILLION PER KILOMETRE?, LUBINDA ASKS HH
Lusaka ~ Tue, 04 Jan 2022
By Brightwell Chabusha
Following the allegations UPND repeatedly made prior to elections last year, the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) says they are agree they are ‘thieves’ for doing roads at between US$750 to US$1 million per kilometre, but challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to say what UPND should be called for suggesting to do roads at $1.8 million per kilometer.
PF Vice President Given Lubinda asked UPND during a briefing in Lusaka today what name they should be given for suggesting that roads should be done at US$1.8 million per kilometre.
“What is the feasibility of this project? K3.7 billion to do 200, 200 kilometres road translates to US$1.8 million per kilometre. Why? President Bally why? You called the PF names for doing roads at between US$750 to US$1 million,” he said.
“You called us names you called us thieves, what should you be called for suggesting that we increase the cost from US$1 million to US$1.8 million per kilometre, what name should we call you for suggesting that you increase the cost from US$1 million to US$1.8 million? What name should we call you? You called us thieves for US$1 million per kilometre, what name qualifies to be yours? We agree, we are thieves….US$1 million per kilometre yes we are thieves, but tell us what name should we use for you?”
Lubinda is a shameless and arrogant lier. No wonder he was slapped by his own cadres in Kabwata.
He’s very bitter over the PF loss, remember he didn’t stand as kabwata MP following a promise of nomination by Edgar lungu but alas, Karma took action
Lubinda is not just a shameless arrogant lier but a dull and insensitive person. His wild statements are proof of his envy of HH and denial that his party of fools was ejected from power. His lobbying for votes in Kabwata shows a very desperate man hangging by the straws and in need of counselling. Clearly, the drugs he is taking have some very serious side effects.
” K3.7 billion to do 200, 200 kilometers road translates to US$1.8 million per kilometre.”
I now believe that you are a dull chap. No wonder you left the economy in a mess with a thinking capacity like yours.
Was K3.7 billion meant for the whole project (roads,Bridges and other infrastructures like border posts) or just for roads?
If you can not understand English ,why not ask for a Lozi translator to help you to read?
I think Mr. Lubinda is deliberately being unfair to the new administration. Hon. Milupi has already issued a statement in relation to this matter, which I believe, Mr. Lubinda should study before making such a simplistic statement.
Lubinda and the PF dogs ku wire. These chaps should disappear from the face of the earth. The lack scrupules. They think that anyone can trust them ever. Ma galu aya!
Lubinda, nimbwa period
Like Eagle has said in his comment above, Mr Milupi clarified this PPP arrangement, when he said that the agreement or contract between GRZ and the other party was signed before the UPND administration came into office. On their part as the new government, they have undertaken to review various aspects relating to this contract. Mr Milupi further stated that on the whole, the New Dawn administration agrees with the previous administration of ECL on the merits of this project, and will therefore proceed with it after reviewing it. What is Lubinda talking about? Let’s learn to be factual. And the fact here is that this project was started by the PF government. The pricing and everything else in the contract is a creation of the PF, until the review is completed. That appears to be the truth. Therefore, Lubinda should be telling us about whether he agrees with Mr Milupi’s representations or not.