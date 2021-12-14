STATEMENT ON THE APPREHENSION OF MR. FELIX NSUNZU

The Department of Immigration wishes to clarify on the apprehension of Mr. Felix Nsunzu. It is true that Mr. Nsunzu was among the Twenty (20) persons rounded up during a routine Department of Immigration-led clean-up operation conducted within Chililabombwe District in the early hours of Monday, 13th December, 2021. This was with support from other security wings.

Mr. Felix Nsunzu, together with five (05) members of his household, was picked by the officers after he failed to produce documentation to prove his legal immigration status. Contrary to reports that the Officers broke into and searched Mr. Felix Nsunzu’s house, Mr. Nsunzu willingly opened the door upon hearing the Officers’ knock and no search was conducted.

Mr. Felix Nsunzu and the other five (05) members of his household were taken to Chilalabombwe Police Station for screening shortly after which they were released, upon production of the requisite documents. This is consistent with the Departments policy of not detaining any person who is not a flight risk. A statement was recorded from Mr. Nsunzu and he is to report to the Kasumbalesa Immigration Office.

Issued by Public Relations Manager Namati Nshinka