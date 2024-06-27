Yes, we’ve borrowed – Dr Musokotwane

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has admitted that the new dawn administration has expanded the country’s external debt by borrowing but only to complete projects which were initiated by the Patriotic Front (PF) and are on advanced stage.

Dr Musokotwane said during the ZNBC Sunday Interview that the new dawn administration saw it fit to borrow so that capital projects which were started by former President Edger Lungu’s administration are completed.

Zambia’s external debt has increased from US$11.9 billion to an estimated US$14.7 billion in three years the UPND has been in power.