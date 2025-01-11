Yo Maps absence at Dandy’s tribute concert disappoints fans



OLIO fans last evening were left disappointed after they waited for hours for the performance of Zambian Artiste, Yo Maps who failed to perform at the tribute concert for the late Dandy Krazy.





The artiste was on every poster of the event, and even featured on the nights line up, but however, failed to make it.



“Why atichita so mu guys? (Why has this guy done this to us?, for me, I just came for Yo Maps,” a fan said after the show.





“Nanga Yo Maps!? (how about your maps?),” fans shouted after host, Chimweka announced that the show had ended.





The artiste had recently recorded and released a tribute song for the late Dandy titled ‘I wish’ which he released a day after the funeral.



The song was one of the most anticipated songs that the fans were awaiting to sing along to.



Unfortunately, their hours of waiting only went in vain, as Yo Maps never showed up to make them go crazy.





At some point, before B-Flow joined the stage, fans started shouting, “Yo Maps, we wanna parte”, calling on the artiste to perform, hoping he would be the next to join the stage.



But unknown to the fans, the Musician was not even present at the concert.





Others, who claimed to be close to him said he couldn’t make it as he had other engagements to attend to.





The only consolation for fans who hungered for Yo Maps’ performance was the sound track of his song ‘Ex Wamunandi’ which was played at the end of the show and performed by Chimweka.

#ZAMBIAFORALL