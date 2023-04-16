YO MAPS AND WIFE VISIT STRANDED PASTOR, DONATES MONEY (K10,000) TO CLEAR RENT ARREARS AND ASSORTED FOOD ITEMS

Singer Yo-Maps helps Stranded Pastor With K10,000 Cash!

Elton Mulenga has continued extending a helping hand towards the Vulnerable people in different Communities in Zambia.

Elton Mulenga Popularly known as Yo Maps has rendered monetary help of K10,000 Cash and donated food items to Pastor Edward Chibale who has been facing financial challenges.

This was done in reaction to a story carried out by ABN TV were Pastor Chibale’s predicament was profiled.

Yo Maps Yo visited Mr.Chibale in the early hours of Sunday, and has further assured Pst. Chibale that he would extend a helping hand towards him and his family.

And Pastor Chibale has emotionally expressed gratitude over the kind gesture by him and the Wife Kidist Kifle.

By Idah Banda Musakanya