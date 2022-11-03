YO MAPS ASKS FOR FORGIVENESS FROM THE DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE

He writes:

I Have been nominated in the category of Best Male Artist at The 8th annual African entertainment awards in the United States of America (USA)🇺🇸 along with Africas biggest Giants, Davido,Wizkid,Diamond Platinumz.

I know my Fans will Vote But Ba Disciplinary Committee I Come in peace Because This is Bigger Than Me.

If it Means ukupyanga Heroes Stadium Nokusheta impilipili Olo tufunye icha new 🎼 I’m ready 😬..Otherwise Been Nominated alongside those names is Already a Win for me.🙏🙏

#Zambia_ku_chalo