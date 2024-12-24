YO MAPS BEGS BUKATA TO TAKE CARE OF TENDAI



With the track list out and the time set for the “My Hero” album release, Yo Maps has already picked a favorite song dubbed “Bana Bandi.”





In the song, the music star begs Bukata, his first-born child whose mother is Meatopia CEO Mwizukanji to take care of her younger sibling, Tendai.





He posted a one-minute snippet of the song on his social media platforms today.



An extra of the lyrics from the song in question reads “ameno mafupa cishinka nebo ndetina. Wimona abalekusekela abo kumbali balepinga. Niwebo bafwaya kuwisha ninshi Lesa alepala. Bakucensela so chabe for now uletina…”





“Bukata Bukata Bukata Bukata, ukamusunge Mulenga, mfana wako Tendai, wikomfwila abantu.”



The album drops at midnight.