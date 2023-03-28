Yo Maps, Chef 187 and Chile One feature on Kamala Harris Playlist.

The US Vice President, Kamala Harris has released a travel playlist of artists from Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. These are countries that she is visiting on her African Tour.

The Zambian songs featured are “Aweah” by Yo Maps, “Nobody” by Chef 187 ft Blake and “I love you” by Chile One Mr Zambia.

She is likely to add more songs when she visits Zambia from 31st March to April 1st. Hope someone tells her to add “Litilimbwa” on the list.😁

(Paul Monde Shalala)