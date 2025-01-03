YO MAPS CONTRIBUTES K20,000, FOODS AT DANDY’S FUNERAL



Zambia’s most celebrated Musician Elton Mulenga popularly known as Yo Maps will be contributing k20,000, 50bags of 25 kg mealie meal and 120 chicken at the funeral of his fellow Muscian Wisley Chibambo popularly known as Dandy Krazy.





King Dandy died yesterday at Universal Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he was admitted to after being involved in a road traffic accident between Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi on his way to Kitwe on the new year eve.





Four others died in the same accident and Government has pledged to meet the funeral expenses.





Photographer and Facebook personality Chellah Tukuta has pledged to contribute towards the education of Dandy’s Children. He leaves behind a wife and three Daughters.





Artists and Entertainers from all walks of live have come together to show solidarity and celebrate the life of King Dandy.





Videos and pictures of King Dandy are trending on Facebook.



Zambian Eye, 3rd January 2024.