Yo Maps gives Kidist Mercedes Benz as pre anniversary gift

Music artist Yo Maps (Elton Mulenga) has gifted his wife Kidist a Mercedes Benz ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

Yo Maps and Kidist tied the knot last year on April 23, 2023.

The artist took to social media this morning and showered an essay of praise on his wife for staying with him through thick and thin.

“Thank you for standing by my side when times get hard. Thank you for making me laugh when I didn’t even want to smile. thank you for supporting me,” Yomaps wrote as he was glad that Kidist love the vehicle.

“We have gone through a lot but we always stand out and fight together…..We work together, play together, drink together, cry together and win together

Zikomo, Natotela Mwaiche (thank you). Aweah Lesa alekupala (God bless you) and keep You for me, and this family.

I will always love you, cherish you and take care of you because you deserve everything.”

And Kidist commented on Yomaps’ post, thanking him for the black German machine stating that she was speechless.

“Thank you so much Mr. Mulenga I don’t even know where to start from! I look good in a benzooooo,” wrote Kidist.



