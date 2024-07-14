Yo Maps has been arrested in Namibia

NAMIBIAN authorities have detained Zambian music sensation, Elton Mulenga, popularly known as “Yo maps” over immigration related issues.

According to sources, Mr Mulenga allegedly went to that country and held a performance.

He is expected to appear in court.

“Yo Maps is believed to have told the immigration authorities of that country that he was there on a personal visit and not business,” a source disclosed.

Meanwhile, the department of Immigration has in the last three days received 94 Zambians removed from neighbouring countries for abrogating laws of those countries.

In a statement, spokesperson Namati Nshinka said 86 among then 59 males and 27 males were received between July 10th and July 12th.

“The Zambians were received by officers at Katima Mulilo Border Control after they were removed from Namibia’s Katima Mulilo Town by that country’s authorities for illegal entry and unlawful stay in an ongoing clean-up operation,” he said.

Mr Nshinka said investigations have revealed that the majority were residents of Shang’ombo, Sioma and Senanga and that they went to Namibia to work as Cattle herders and maids.

“Some of the Zambians claimed to have been reported to Authorities by their employers as a way of avoiding to pay them their dues for the work done. The other eight Zambians were received on July 11th 2024 ,by officers at Kariba Border Control after they were removed by the Zimbabwean Authorities for straying into Zimbabwean waters and for illegal fishing,” he said.

Mr Nshinka said the department has noted with concern increasing incidents of Zambians being removed or deported for abrogating laws of neighbouring countries.

“We urge Zambians intending to migrate to other countries to follow the legal channels, including acquisition of the necessary travel documents and immigration permits to avoid arrest, prosecution, removal and deportation,” he said.

(Mwebantu, Sunday, July 14th, 2024)