YO MAPS’ MANAGER THREATENS LEGAL ACTION OVER UNAUTHORIZED SONG RELEASES





DJ Kandeke, manager of renowned Zambian artist Yo Maps, has issued a stern warning to musicians, emphasizing the importance of finalizing agreements before releasing songs. Failure to do so will result in legal action, DJ Kandeke cautioned.



The manager’s statement has sparked a heated debate within the music industry, with some praising DJ Kandeke’s efforts to protect Yo Maps’ rights and others criticizing the approach as overly aggressive.





As the music industry navigates this development, one thing is clear: DJ Kandeke is committed to safeguarding Yo Maps’ intellectual property and ensuring fair compensation for his work.