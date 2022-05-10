‘Komando’ Yo Maps salutes retiring Macky 2

ELTON Mulenga, popularly know as Yo Maps, says Macky 2’s move to retire from music is a good move as the Kopala Swag artiste has done everything that has to be done in the music Industry.

In an interview with Kalemba, Yo Maps said Macky 2 is a legend who has contributed so much to the Zambia music industry.

“For me, it’s a great move because he has done 100 per cent; he as done everything in the music Industry,”

“We wish him all the best.”

The Komando singer believes that Macky 2 will still come back and do a few songs as his retirement does not mean he won’t be making music.

“The industry will miss his music and performances,” Yo Maps said.

Meanwhile, the pick it up hitmaker has revealed that he intends on organising a big event for King Bugah as a send off gift.

“Macky 2 is a king and I thought he just can’t retire like that. So, I thought to come up with a big event to show that we truly love him,” he said.

“We are planning on how to do it [the event]. My idea was to have the event at Heroes Stadium, and also at Levy Stadium in Ndola where he started his career from.”

Yo Maps said the event is still in the pipeline but more details about the exact date would be unvailed soon.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba