YO MAPS SPOTTED AT UPND OFFICE, CAMPAIGN SONG IN THE WORKS?



Reports are emerging that renowned Zambian musician, Yo Maps, was spotted at the UPND office, sparking speculation that he may be working on a campaign song for the party.





According to sources, Yo Maps was seen in the company of fellow musician, Kadas, who took to social media to hint at the collaboration. “Don’t say anything but we are in business here… all international musicians, ala comment mpwe ubone,” Kadas posted.





While details of the project are still scarce, insiders suggest that the campaign song may feature a star-studded lineup of local and international artists.





Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story!