Yo Maps to appear in Namibian Court today

CELEBRATED Zambian singer Yo Maps is this morning expected to appear in a Namibian court on immigration related charges.

The 32-year old singer and song writer, real names Elton Mulenga was arrested in the early hours of Sunday as he performed at Loft Night Club in Windhoek.

He was taken into detention on charges of performing in Namibia without a work permit.

“He came in the country on a visitor’s Visa but went on to perform, so we arrested him around 1 am and took him into detention at Windhoek Central Police Station,” a police officer that was part of the operation told Kalemba in an interview.

Other sources close to the case confirmed that Yo Maps will appear in court this morning.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba July 15, 2024