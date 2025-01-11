YO MAPS YO ANANIKANILA KUNKALA MU ALBUM YANGA: DJ KANDEKE AMANIUZA ATI ALIKU PLOT – RUFF KID



By ZR Reporter



Rapper Ruff Kid went all out on Facebook Wednesday, calling out artists who refused to feature on his projects.





For whatever reasons, instead of making one post to address the issue, the self proclaimed “M0ney King” had to do a series of posts on his Facebook page addressing artists.





Ruff, who is currently in South Africa in search of musical greener pasture said Yo Maps’ Manager, DJ Kandeke told him that the “international start” wasn’t unable to attend to his request of being in the album because he was at his “plot.”





“Yo Maps Yo ananikanila unkala mu album yanga. Dj Kandeke amaniuza ati alikuplot,” he said.



On Chile One, he posted “ine Chile One MrZambia alintana feature” while he said “Bobby East nayena alinkanina feature.”



He added that “kumozi na Neo Slayer Zambia anameka.”





Ruff said the Apa Ili So signee Dizmo called him for the “Sister Wathu” song but went mute when it was the to return the favour.



“Wanted to do Beleleni P2 but Chester MorePower Zambia Mr banjo alimeka,” he shared.





“Sent two songs to Slapdee, Zii?? we even talk about other things when he calls.”



After calling all these artists out, Ruff closed the topic in a different post saying “all those who denied me a feature, don’t worry. I’ve moved on!”



