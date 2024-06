Yo Maps Yo released a song I featured in without informing me – Dr Namadingo

Patience Namadingo popularly known as Dr. Namadingo has complained of how he feels betrayed that Zambia’s number one artiste went ahead and realized a song he featured on without his concent.

He further went on to express disappointment with regards to how a lot of Zambian artistes have ‘blackmailed’ him by locking away all their songs in which he has featured.